Los Angeles, Aug 2 (PTI) Comic and actor Kathy Griffin on Monday said she has been diagnosed with lung cancer and assured fans that she will be "up and running" soon.

The 60-year-old comedian, who has never smoked, shared the news on Twitter, adding that she was about to undergo surgery for the same.

"I've got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I'm about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked!" Griffin said in a statement.

The comic, who has won Primetime Emmy Awards for her reality show "Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List", also said that the disease, which is "contained to my left lung," is in Stage 1 and her doctors are "very optimistic".

"Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.

"It's been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I'm gonna be just fine (sic)" she said.

Griffin also noted that her condition could have been more serious had she not been "fully vaccinated" against COVID-19.

"Of course I am fully vaccinated for Covid. The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious. Please stay up to date on your medical check ups. It'll save your life," she added.

Griffin's brother Gary and her sister Joyce both died from cancer in 2014 and 2017, respectively. PTI

