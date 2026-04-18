Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Congress leader Vinod Zinta on Saturday defended the party's stance on the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill and rejected allegations by the BJP.

Speaking with ANI, Zinta, who is organisational secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, said the Congress has consistently supported women's reservation and accused the BJP of "deflecting blame despite unclear intent and policy."

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"We have never opposed the Women's Reservation Bill. In 2023, we supported it unanimously. Congress has a long history of empowering women from Panchayati Raj institutions to national leadership," he said.

Zinta noted that Congress had earlier introduced 33 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institutions, which was later expanded to 50 per cent after wider consultations. "Allegations against Congress on women's reservation are baseless and politically motivated," he added.

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Targeting the BJP, he questioned the delay in implementing reservation despite using the 2011 Census as a basis for delimitation. "If they were serious, why didn't they implement it earlier, even during the 2024 elections? This exposes their intent," he said, alleging the ruling party was using delimitation as a pretext to delay benefits.

Responding to remarks by a senior Congress leader, who questioned the absence of women presidents in 71 block units, Zinta acknowledged the concern but maintained that the party continues to ensure representation. "We have women district presidents, and 33 per cent participation for women is being implemented in the organisation," he said.

On allegations by a senior leader regarding lack of coordination between the party and the government, Zinta said internal discussions are part of a democratic setup.

"Congress allows every leader to express their views openly. That does not mean there is discord it reflects internal democracy," he said.

He contrasted this with the BJP, alleging that dissent is not tolerated within its ranks. "In Congress, everyone has the freedom to speak. That is the beauty of democracy," he said.

Zinta also highlighted the party's historical role in women's empowerment, citing leadership positions held by women since Independence, including as Prime Minister, Lok Sabha Speaker, and President. He said this reflects Congress's commitment to inclusive representation.

He said the state government is addressing key issues such as drug abuse through a mass awareness approach. "We are working inclusively for women, youth, and all sections of society," he added.

Zinta alleged that BJP has a "regressive mindset" towards women, while Congress believes in placing women at the forefront of leadership.

Opposition parties in Lok Sabha voted against the Constitution Amendment Bill on Friday.

The Lok Sabha took up Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, Delimitation Bill, and Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill together for passing.In the division that took place on the Constitution Amendment Bill following the debate on the three bills, 298 members voted in favour and 230 against.

With Constitution Amendment Bill defeated, the government later said it did not want to pursue the two other linked bills.

The bills aimed to take the strength of Lok Sabha from 543 to 816 with 33 per cent reservation for women. The delimitation was to be carried out based on the 2011 census. The government said there will be proportionate increase in seats for all states.

Opposition parties said that they are strongly in favour of women's reservation but were against the Delimitation Bill. They asked the government to implement the women's reservation in the existing strength of Lok Sabha. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)