Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): Congress leader Sachin Sawant on Saturday said that the alleged rape scandal involving accused Ashok Kharat, a self-style godmen and astrologer from Nashik, has completely discredited the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra.

He also advised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) Mahayuti government against using the TCS Nashik case, which he said was being called 'corporate jihad', to gain political mileage.

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"The case (astrologer Ashok Kharat) has completely discredited the Mahayuti government, with its leaders directly involved. This is not only an economic issue but also a religious one - exploitation of women in the name of faith. The victims were Hindu women, and the accused Baba was also Hindu. The BJP gave such figures legitimacy over the past 12 years. To save face, the Nashik 'corporate jihad' case is being politicised, but police have already clarified that rumours should not be spread," Sawant told ANI.

He said that the TCS Nashik case should not prompt targeting a particular community.

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"Nine people have been charged, and one of them is Hindu. If some are guilty, they must face action - but the community as a whole should not be targeted. BJP is using this case to protect its own image and for political gains while tarnishing constitutional and social structures. The demand is clear: strict action against those who exploit women, but no misuse of the case to shield political allies or attack communities," Sawant said.

A Nashik court has sent rape accused Ashok Kharat to judicial custody till April 20.

Speaking with ANI, advocate Shailendra Bagde said, "This was the third offence of the accused. He was in police custody for five days in that matter. The police have conducted their investigation. Since the police custody period was ending, they requested a Magistrate Custody Remand (MCR), which has been granted until April 20th, 2026. Additionally, he has been taken into custody. He will be produced in court tomorrow for a police custody remand hearing in that case."

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said it is conducting searches under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with a case involving Nashik-based astrologer Ashok Kharat and others over allegations of extortion, religious manipulation, and drug-facilitated assault on victims, including women.

The case pertains to the arrest of Kharat, who has been accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 35-year-old woman over several years under the pretext of spiritual guidance. Police said the accused allegedly exploited the complainant between 2022 and December 2025 and used intimidation and manipulation to continue the abuse. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)