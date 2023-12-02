Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) [India], December 2 (ANI): Actor Katrina Kaif recently attended the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Several pictures and videos from the festival went viral on social media.

In one such viral picture, Katrina was seen striking a pose with Hollywood actors Sharon Stone and Michelle Rodriguez.

In the picture, all the actors could be seen seated at a dining table. Katrina looked gorgeous as she wore a white shirt with a black tie paired with a shimmery silver bottom.

Michelle, on the other hand, donned a brown deep-neck one-piece dress.

Stone looked beautiful in an all-black outfit.

Several glimpses of Katrina, talking about her film 'Merry Christmas' at the Red Sea Film Festival went viral on social media.

Talking about her character in the film, she said, "The character took a lot out of me but the experience was... really challenges you as an actor. Also, it's a bilingual film. We shot the film in Hindi and Tamil. In the Tamil version, I have actually spoken in Tamil so it was two takes for whatever you were doing and that was challenging but exciting. My co-star Vijay Sethupathi is so phenomenal. When we would do the Hindi take, he would be fantastic but when we would do the Tamil take, there would be a different actor."

Katrina will be next seen in 'Merry Christmas' alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film is all set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024. (ANI)

