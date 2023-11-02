Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): Adorable Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal frequently post lovely pictures of themselves for their followers on social media.

This Karwa Chauth after performing the rituals of the day, Katrina posted some beautiful pictures from the celebration with her hubby Vicky Kaushal, and her in-laws, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal.

She wrote in the caption, "Happy #karvachauth"

Vicky Kaushal also shared Karwa Chauth picture.

The 'Tiger 3' looked stunning in an orange and red sari with a beautifully embroidered golden border, which she chose for the evening. Katrina Kaif finished off her appearance with a red embroidered blouse, a lovely mangalsutra, Kundan jhumkas, and little makeup.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, looked dashing in an immaculate beige kurta.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is gearing up for the release of 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan. The film, which is directed by Maneesh Sharma and also stars Emraan Hashmi, will hit the theatres this Diwali. She also has 'Merry Christmas' in her pipeline. The film is helmed by Sriram Raghavan and also features Vijay Sethupathi. It is scheduled to be released on December 8. It will face a box office clash with Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha'.

On the other hand, Vicky will be seen in the highly anticipated biopic 'Sam Bahadur'. The film is based on the life of India's First Field marshall and military might, Sam Manekshaw.

'Sam Bahadur' is all set to release worldwide on December 1. (ANI)

