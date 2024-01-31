Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI): Kavita Krishnamurti shared in an exclusive conversation with ANI how she is affected when she sees people using cell phones and making videos instead of immersing themselves in the live concert.

She said, "Everybody you can see... those lights and they're all.... They're recording whatever I've sung. It's not that. I didn't get worried, but what to do. You get used to it. I can't say anything to them."

She also shared that social expectations and peer pressure can influence behaviour. If others around them are recording videos, individuals may feel compelled to do the same to fit in or avoid standing out.

She said, "They're not listening, they're just watching. If one person takes out his phone, then another two people in the same row, achha wo bhi le rahe main bhi leti hu. This has become a whole story now."

Her husband, L. Subramaniam also shared that the situation can change if they become more attentive and appreciative of music.

He said, "They should listen to a concert. They want to see the concert. They can go home and look at it on the Internet. In France and other places, the audience closes their eyes and listens to the music. They don't pick up their cell phones. Also, they are not supposed to take photographs. Discipline is there so they are not supposed to take up their phone and record, or do video recording. Those people also have publishing issues."

Kavita supported what L Subramanian shared, saying, "Western people are disciplined and they have love for music but Indian audiences break all these rules."

As regards biographical details, Kavita got married to renowned violinist L. Subramaniam on 11 November 1999.

The singer has travelled all over the world while actively exploring fusion music. She has played in concert halls around the world. Kavita has performed as a playback vocalist all around India.

She has performed as a soloist in orchestras and collaborated with Western performers in jazz, pop, and classical genres. Kavita has garnered four Filmfare Best Female Playback Singer Awards (winning consecutively from 1995 to 1997), as well as the Padma Shri in 2005. (ANI)

