Makers of the upcoming web series Heeramandi are all set to unveil the first look of the show tomorrow. Taking to Instagram, Bhansali Productions shared a video, that they captioned, "Another time, another era, another magical world created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali we can't wait to be a part of. Here is a glimpse into the beautiful and intriguing world of #Heeramandi Coming soon!" The series stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in the lead roles. Heeramandi – The Diamond Bazaar: First Look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Series to Be Out On February 1 (Watch Video).

The official streaming date of the show is still awaited. According to a statement, the series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. "A mix of love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the kothas (house of courtesans), 'Heeramandi' promises Sanjay Leela Bhansali's signature style of larger-than-life stories, intricate and soulful characters, and rippling dynamics of a world rife with conflict during a defining time period for India. Like all of the auteur's creations, 'Heeramandi' will have unique compositions and music that linger with the audience, just like his stories," the statement said. Heeramandi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Collaborates With Netflix For a Series Set in Pre-Independence Era.

Heeramandi's First Look To Be Out Tomorrow:

Meanwhile, on the film front, Bhansali will be next helming Love & War that stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. Love & War will hit the theatres on Christmas 2025.