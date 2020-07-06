Washington D.C. [USA], July 6 (ANI): Hollywood star Keanu Reeves rang in the Fourth of July (Independence Day in the United States) with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant by his side.

According to People magazine, the couple was spotted out to dinner on Saturday in Berlin (local time) and was joined by several of Reeves' 'The Matrix 4' costars, including Carrie-Anne Moss.

The 55-year-old actor looked dapper for the outing in a black suit and pants while Grant opted for a dark black jacket and colour-coordinated pants.

'The Matrix 4', which also stars Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff, recently resumed filming in Berlin after production was put on hold in March due to the COVID-19. Production in San Francisco had been completed prior to the lockdown.

Reeves and Grant went public with their romance in November, holding hands at a red carpet event in Los Angeles after several years together. When her personal life made headlines, Grant said she fielded countless phone calls from many friends and acquaintances.

The 47-year-old artist told Vogue in March, "I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that's fascinating. But the question I've been asking in all of this is: 'What is the opportunity for good?'"

In the Vogue interview, Grant remained modest when asked if the marriage was something, she saw for herself.

She joked at the time, "Over a glass of wine... I would love to tell you. Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How's that for dodging the question? I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships."

The 'John Wick' actor Reeves explained last month, why he decided to reprise his iconic role of Neo in 'The Matrix 4', touting the new movie's "wonderful" storyline. He first portrayed the character in the 1999 original film.

He told Empire magazine, "Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me. That's the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It's been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from."

'The Matrix 4' is scheduled to be released in theatres on April 1, 2022. (ANI)

