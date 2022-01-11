New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): South actor Keerthy Suresh has become the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Keerthy confirmed her diagnosis by sharing an official statement that read, "Hi everyone. I have tested positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms, despite taking all necessary precautions and safety measures, which is a scary reminder of the rate at which the virus is spreading. Please follow all the COVID safety norms and stay safe."

Also Read | Mihir Das, Veteran Odia Actor, Passes Away at 55.

The 29-year-old actor informed that she is currently in isolation and under safe care.

"Those who came in close contact with me, kindly do get tested. If you haven't been vaccinated yet, please take your vaccines at the earliest to avoid severe symptoms and for the better health of you and your loved ones. Hoping for a speedy recovery and will be back in action soon! Love, Keerthy Suresh," the statement concluded.

Also Read | From Ranveer Singh’s 83 to Salman Khan’s Tubelight, Seven Rs 100 Crore Grossers That Are Still Considered Box Office Disappointments.

Soon after sharing the news, Keerthy received a plethora of 'get well soon' wishes from fans and fellow celebrities.

Apart from Keerthy, Mithila Palkar, Mahesh Babu, Swara Bhasker and Vishal Dadlani among several others are also battling COVID-19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)