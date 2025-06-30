Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 30 (ANI): Artists from Malayalam cinema and serial fraternity under the umbrella of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Actors), Producers Association and FEFKA ( Film Employees Federation of Kerala) staged a protest on Monday infront of the regional office of Central Bureau of Film Certification at Chitranjali Studio complex, Thiruvallam in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

The release of the Malayalam movie 'Janaki vs State of Kerala' starring Union Minister and superstar Suresh Gopi has been stalled following a demand from the Censor Board for a name change. As per the film's makers, the censor board asked them to change the name 'Janaki', saying it also refers to the Hindu goddess Sita.

The film tells the story of a woman who faced assault and took legal fight against the state. The board reportedly said that God's name should not be given to a woman who was assaulted. The film's release was scheduled for June 20. Union Minister Suresh Gopi is yet to react to the controversy.

The regional office of CBFC in Thiruvananthapuram had cleared the film with a U/A certificate. The film was later forwarded to the CBFC headquarters in Mumbai, where officials demanded a change in the title. If the film's title is changed, many dialogues in the film mentioning the name will also need to be changed.

B Unnikrishnan, President, FEFKA, told the media, "It needs to be opposed not only by the artist but everybody who is committed to the cause of the country's diversity, dedicated to the country's art and culture. All should come together.. I think Suresh Gopi should learn from this experience of his own. Suresh Gopi is now not only a film actor but also a minister here, and he should understand how his government is dealing with the cinema, with the culture, with the poetry, with all creativity."

Binoy Viswam, CPI State secretary, said, "This protest was triggered by the recent incident of CBFC asking to remove Janaki from the title of the film. They have also demanded that the protagonist's name should be changed from Janaki to something else..."

Earlier on Friday, General Secretary of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), B Unnikrishnan termed as "distrurbing" and "arbitrary," the alleged demand of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to the makers of 'Janaki vs State of Kerala' to change the name of both the film and its title character.

Producers of 'Janaki Vs State of Kerala' (JSK) starring Union Minister Suresh Gopi and directed by Pravin Narayanan have approached the Kerala High Court regarding the alleged unofficial directive from the CBFC.

FEFKA General Secretary Unnikrishnan told ANI, "We are also not very sure or clear about the issue regarding the film JSK. But from our conversation with the director, what we understand is that the CBFC is very keen that the name of the protagonist (played by Anupama Parameswaran), that is Janaki be changed to something else. They have some problem with the connotations of the name Janaki."

However, Unnikrishnan said the film, according to its director, does not contain any specific religious reference or allusions."

"The film doesn't have any specific religious reference or allusions, according to the director. So this decision is really disturbing and is very arbitrary. We are trying to figure out what exactly is the take of CBFC. We expect that they will furnish a show cause in the Honourable High Court this afternoon. After going through, after perusal of that document, we will take appropriate steps and address the issue properly," said Unnikrishnan.

The FEFKA General Secretary also expressed disappointment with the alleged "random takes" on films from the last couple of years. He said that they are ready to address and discuss such a problem with the authorities and the government. (ANI)

