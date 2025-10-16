Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 16 (ANI): The makers of Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming action thriller 'Khalifa' have shared a glimpse of Sukurman's character from the film on the actor's birthday today.

Prithviraj Sukumaran fans are in for a treat as their favourite actor is back in action with the movie 'Khalifa'. The movie is directed by Vysakh and written by Jinu V Abhraham.

In the video titled "Glimpse", Sukumaran was seen driving a luxury car and fighting goons. He is introduced as an elite criminal who the police or the past governments have never caught.

The actor's character name is 'Aamir Ali' in the film. He was seen swinging a knife to kill his enemies. At the end, Sukumaran was seen smoking a cigarette after hitting a man in a bus.

As per the video, the film is slated to hit theatres on the occasion of Onam next year. This gangster drama is touted to revolve around gold smuggling.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sukumaran shared a glimpse of 'Khalifa' while announcing the release date of the film.

He wrote, "A revenge forged by a lineage that spans generations! Next onam.. Aamir Ali will write his vengeance in gold! #KHALIFA - The Ruler."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DP21PvPk0ch/

The movie is produced by Jinu v Abhraham and Suraj Kumar under the banner of Jiinu Abraham Innovation.

The music of the film is composed by Jake Bejoy and edited by Chaman Chakko.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran, along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, has also commenced the shooting of their upcoming film, 'Daayra'.

Earlier this month, taking to their respective social media handles, the actors shared glimpses from the first day of shoot, adding several BTS moments.

"Day 1. 68th film Daayra with the most amazing @meghnagulzar and @therealprithvi...Send love and blessings," Kareena wrote in the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DPA8vzdCGDy/?

'Daayra' tells a story that will compel viewers to reflect on society and its institutions. (ANI)

