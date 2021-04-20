Washington [US], April 20 (ANI): American reality TV star and businesswoman Khloe Kardashian recently addressed a critic who had unkind words for her. This comes a few days after the star made headlines for a leaked bikini photo debacle.

According to Fox News, on Saturday, the 36-year-old star shared a carousel of colourful photos on Instagram featuring herself wearing a skin-tight blue bodysuit. The pictures showed off her figure in a series of photos, in which, she struck various poses.

"AVATAR," she captioned the post between a pair of UFO emojis.

While many of the comments on the post were positive, one viewer wrote: "If insecurity was a person."

Kardashian didn't waste any time speaking her mind, however.

She wrote in response, "Baby girl, you have to look in the mirror. Only insecure people tear other people down. I'm sending you so much love, health and happiness!"

She concluded: "I'm sorry that you're hurting."

As reported by Fox News, earlier this month, a photo of the star wearing a bikini made its way online and was quickly scrubbed from the internet when Kardashian's family reportedly threatened legal action because she was displeased with the shot.

Shortly after the debacle, she released a statement on Instagram alongside several photos that boasted her fit physique.

She said, "The photo that was posted this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point - and then shares it to the world - you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared - regardless of who you are."

The 'Good American' founder said that as a celebrity, she faces standards that are "almost impossible" to live up to regarding her body. (ANI)

