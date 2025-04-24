Washington [US], April 24 (ANI): Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian never shies away from sharing the darkest moments of her life and said what helped her stay authentic to herself in the midst of fame and glamour.

"I feel like I was given this opportunity, these platforms, for a reason. And it's really easy to sort of believe the hype and forget really where you came from...," she said, adding, "We have to have some sort of core and heart and moral compass," reported People.

Also Read | Jay-Z's Rape Accuser Files Motion To Dismiss Rapper's Defamation Lawsuit Against Her.

Kardashian starred in 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' for 20 seasons and recently wrapped the finale of season 6 of 'The Kardashians' on Hulu, alongside her mother, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kourtney, Kim, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. In the series, she gave viewers insight into her life's most difficult moments, and she feels that, in a way, she helped her fans to feel less alone in whatever situation they are going through in their lives.

"I do want to be a voice for people that sometimes feel like they don't have one, or that feel like they fell through the wayside. And if I can do that in any regard, then I want to. That even applies to some of the things I showcase on our TV show. Not everything is pretty and perfect, but I do that to hopefully let people not feel so isolated and alone," shared Kardashian, adding, "What if they've had a similar journey that I've been on?"

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Kartik Aaryan Left Heartbroken by Terrorists Attack, Says, 'Such Evil Acts Are Unforgivable'.

She goes on, "It's not because I necessarily think those are great moments of mine. It's because I feel like, you know, this happened to me. I'm not the only one who has experienced something this terrible. Perhaps if I share my story, someone will feel less alone and realise they have a community. So in that regard, that's why I do that, " as per the outlet.

Throughout the years, fans and viewers have watched the reality star through pivotal life moments, including her divorce from ex-husband Lamar Odom and her journey to motherhood with her daughter True, 7, and son Tatum, 2, both of whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Tristian Thompson, reported People.

On the season 6 finale of The Kardashians, she discussed her decision to reunite with Odom after a nine-years.

"Anyone who knows my situation or has been in my situation would be a different version of themselves this many years later. It would be foolish not to be. You have to protect yourself and grow," she said, according to People. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)