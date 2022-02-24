Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): On late legendary star Sridevi's fourth death anniversary on Thursday, her younger daughter Khushi Kapoor shared a heartwarming throwback picture.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Khushi posted a picture from the time she was a little baby. In the picture, she can be seen sitting in her mother's lap as the two of them smile for the camera.

Khushi added a white heart emoticon with the picture.

For the unversed, Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function.

Sridevi tied the knot with producer Boney Kapoor in 1996 and the couple was blessed with daughters - Janhvi and Khushi.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she was known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Nagina', 'Sadma' and 'English Vinglish', among many more.

The Padma Shri awardee had also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada films.

Her last film was 'Mom', for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously. (ANI)

