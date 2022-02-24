There are a few things only Sanjay Leela Bhansali can pull off. Be it his current obsession for larger-than-life period tales of romantic tragedy or his epic love stories of the past, he gets them right. While romance is his forte, he manages to weave so many emotions and feelings in one narrative that it gets overwhelming in a satisfying kind of way. He is also known for the colour palettes he uses in his movies. Khamoshi-The Musical, his best movie till date, had more earthen tones with distinct Goan flavour, his subsequent movies started to shift towards monochromatic colour schemes. Gangubai Kathiawadi: Bombay High Court Dismisses Petition Filed Against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Film.

One other thing that Sanjay Leela Bhansali does better than the rest in portraying his female protagonists. All his movies have them in strong and powerful roles. In fact, we doubt there's any other filmmaker in the present lot who gives female characters such amazing screen presence, character graph and visibility. So on his birthday today, let's talk about five such characters which made us idolise them.

Gangubai - Gangubai Kathiawadi

We agree the film is not out yet so it's too early to say but the way he projects Alia's character even in the trailer is simply eye-catchy. There's finesse, beauty, power, charm and more. You feel a sense of awe looking at Alia play such an unabashed character.

Leela - Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela

Deepika Padukone in this film was a revelation. Bhansali wrote her character with so much care and determination that it's all on the screen to see. She is not coy but flamboyant. Despite the limitations around her, she flourishes in the first half and falls in love unapologetically. But when things go south, she not only channelises her carefree self towards a powerplay mindset but emerges as a strong person too. Why we idolise Deepika's Leela? Bhansali proved she can both be a hopeless romantic and a leader depending on what life throws at her.

Deepika Padukone looked like a painting in every frame of Ram Leela. pic.twitter.com/HkWGicstvD — Chaitanya. (@illusionistChay) September 16, 2021

Kashibai - Bajirao Mastani

Priyanka Chopra played Kashibai, someone who lost her husband to another woman. But it couldn't dampen her spirit, her belief and her resolve of being the only rightful wife of Peshwa Bajirao. Bhansali didn't make a miserable wife out of her but someone who knows her place and her status in Peshwa family. Although we wouldn't have accepted a man who took in another woman while being married to her, the way she didn't crumble under the circumstances is our biggest takeaway.

Priyanka Chopra was the real star of Bajirao Mastani and you cannot convince me otherwise. pic.twitter.com/pg4tAbr2Zy — 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐚 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬. (@priyankafiles) April 12, 2020

Paro - Devdas

It would have been very easy to lose the charisma and prowess of Paro in the blinding beauty of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. But Bhansali made sure the character stood out more than her physical appearance. Paro wanted to be Dev's Paro but when he couldn't rise up to the occasion, she didn't shy away from showing his real identity - of a coward. Yes, she loved him and that's why she could never get over him which does bother us, because her relationship with Devdas was borderline toxic. But the fact that Bhansali made sure her character doesn't get dwarfed by the love she feels for him is the triumph here. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Birthday Special: 7 Songs From The Filmmaker's Movies That Are Visual Extravaganzas (Watch Videos).

Most Beautiful Women In The World ❤ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ❤ And Various looks from her movies and Red carpet appearances . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1. Her Iconic Bengali Look from Devdas where she played the role of Paro ❤💙 pic.twitter.com/tvHuvPhhJa — uptownboy💛 (@Ryan2k77) May 20, 2020

Annie - Khamoshi The Musical

Annie played by Manisha Koirala is so us. That's why this movie is his best forever! She has insecurities, yearnings, a purpose in love, self-preservation skills and utmost love for her parents. That's why Annie is one of the best written female characters in Indian Cinema. Bhansali made her the hero of the film and that too in his debut outing. A hero-loving audience and industry couldn't take it but Koirala's Annie is the finest ever.

✨ Manisha Koirala as Annie in Khamoshi: The Musical (1996) No one can pull of a dramatic performance as naturally as Manisha. Her graceful expressions allow her to project the whirlwind of emotions that Annie goes through. A difficult role pulled of with ease! pic.twitter.com/DXoei8nUjI — Ozzy 💫 (@kaushalaep) March 3, 2020

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's women are gorgeous no doubt but they aren't ornamental pieces to spice up the proceedings. They are real characters with emotions who take the story forward. That only Bhansali can accomplish!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2022 08:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).