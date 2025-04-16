Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 16 (ANI): The sci-fi action film 'BRB First Blood (Billa Ranga Baasha),' which stars Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep, has officially gone on floors.

The film is directed by Anup Bhandari and produced by Prime Show Entertainment.

Sudeep, on Wednesday, took to his X account to share a poster along with a note that read, "2209 AD - #BRBFirstBlood: The journey begins today. For us, this mammoth dream and vision of our team going on floor is an unparalleled excitement."

The poster shows Sudeep standing in a snow-covered location, with snow goggles resting on his forehead. The goggles reflect a fiery apocalyptic scene, giving fans a peek into the film's grand setting.

The film is set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2209 AD.

BRB: First Blood marks Sudeep's reunion with director Anup Bhandari after their previous hit, Vikrant Rona. The film was first announced on Sudeep's birthday last year and is reportedly planned as a two-part series.

The movie is backed by K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy, who earlier produced the popular superhero film Hanu-Man.

Meanwhile, Sudeep was last seen in Max, an action thriller released on Christmas last year, December 25. Directed by Vijay Karthikeyaa, the film featured him as Inspector Arjun Mahakshay and was praised for its action and Sudeep's strong performance. It also marked his return to theatres after almost three years. (ANI)

