Washington [US], April 20 (ANI): American reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West's divorce is proceeding smoothly, as told by a source to People magazine.

The 40-year-old star filed for divorce from the 43-year-old rapper in February after nearly seven years of marriage, as reported by the outlet. Amid their split, the pair are continuing to prioritise the well-being of their four kids: 7-year-old North,5-year-old Saint,2-year-old Chicago and Psalm, who turns 2 next month.

The source told People magazine, "Kim and Kanye are getting along.They have both stayed true to their commitment to make the best situation for the kids."

"Kim is very happy that they have managed to keep things calm. She thinks Kanye is a good dad.She wants him to be able to spend as much time with the kids as he wants," the insider continues.

The source adds that Kim seems happier since the split, which came after a tumultuous period for the pair.

"For every week that goes by since she filed for divorce, Kim seems happier. She knows that filing for divorce was the right decision. The kids are doing as good as she could hope," the source says now.

As per People magazine, the 'Good Morning' rapper is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their children, according to a legal response filed by his attorney earlier this month and obtained by the outlet last week.

Last week, Kris Jenner offered some advice to Kim about parenting during a divorce.

"I think the most important thing I learned through my experience, both of my experiences, is that the kids come first," Kris, 65, said during a conversation with WSJ Magazine's The One (presented with Mytheresa).

Kris shares four kids with her late first husband Robert Kardashian (daughters Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and son Rob Kardashian) and two children with ex Caitlyn Jenner (daughters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner).

"If you keep that in the front of your mind and know that they are going to get you through, the love is going to get you through, you know, no matter how much you're hurting.I used to put everybody to bed, and then I would be upset or go to my room and cry myself to sleep. But I didn't want to have a pity party in front of the kids," Kris continued. (ANI)

