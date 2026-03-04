Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while extending Holi greetings on Wednesday, said he has strongly raised the issue of state's rights with the Centre and expressed confidence that Himachal Pradesh will move towards self-reliance.

Speaking to the media in Shimla during Holi celebrations, the Chief Minister wished happiness and prosperity for the people of the state.

"Happy Holi to everyone, may everyone be happy in life. May Himachal become self-reliant," Sukhu said, adding that the government seeks the blessings and support of the people to continue working for the state's development.

Referring to discussions held in New Delhi, the Chief Minister said he had made it clear to the Central government that certain financial rights belong to the people of Himachal Pradesh and not to the government at the Centre.

"I have clearly conveyed that the RDG issue concerns the rights of the people, not the government. We have stated that it would make nearly a 15 per cent difference in the budget," he said.

Sukhu added that the concerned Union Minister has listened to the state's position and that further clarity is expected in the coming days.

"The Minister has heard us. Now we will see what steps are taken next. We expect a response in due course," he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to safeguarding the financial interests of Himachal Pradesh while maintaining that his government would continue to work in the larger interest of the people.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of politicising the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) issue.

Referring to the RDG controversy, the Chief Minister said the previous government led by former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had received the highest Revenue Deficit Grant.

Despite this, he alleged, the state's debt burden was not reduced. Instead, loans amounting to ₹47,000 crore were taken, and liabilities worth thousands of crores were left behind. (ANI)

