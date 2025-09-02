Washington, DC [US], September 2 (ANI): Veteran actor Kim Novak opened up about her journey in Hollywood, including her decision to live life as a painter, in her new documentary, as reported by People.

Kim Novak's 'Vertigo' is now screening at the Venice Film Festival.

"I think it really represents who Kim is," said her manager and close friend Sue Cameron, who is also the film's executive producer. "Nobody knows who she really is, nobody knows what she went through, the disasters in her childhood."

"It's not easy getting old," said Novak, adding, "I'm feeling it's close to the end."

She continued, "I've been feeling the need to free something...," as she began to unburden herself of the past.

"It's my story too... They want to make you over," she said about the documentary, reported People.

She left Hollywood in 1966 after a flood destroyed nearly everything she owned. "When I left, I was at the top of my game," she said, as per the outlet.

She shared in the film, "Hollywood swallowed people whole." Just as it did Marilyn Monroe, whom she also knew. "I didn't want that to happen to me," she said, referencing Monroe's tragic fate, according to People.

She moved north to Carmel, where she painted and lived quietly until she relocated to Oregon, where she now resides and also enjoys riding horses. "My survival mode was to paint," she said.

At the end of the film, Novak thanked the director and said, "I needed to free myself from all of these ghosts... I mean Hollywood ghosts."

"You've given me permission," she says. "You've given me an appreciation of myself," reported People.

Novak began her career in 1954 after signing a contract with Columbia Pictures and quickly became one of Hollywood's top box office stars, appearing in Picnic (1955), The Man with the Golden Arm (1955), and Pal Joey (1957).

She gained prominence for her performance in Alfred Hitchcock's thriller Vertigo (1958), which is recognised as one of the greatest films ever made. Her contributions to cinema have been honoured with two Golden Globe Awards, an Honorary Golden Bear, a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (ANI)

