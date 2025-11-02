Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): It's Badshah's birthday and how could the day go by without a surprise for his fans?

On the occasion of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday, fans received a special treat as the makers of his much-anticipated action entertainer King unveiled the official title and teaser on Sunday.

The film, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, marks Shah Rukh Khan's second collaboration with director Siddharth Anand after 'Pathaan.'

The one-minute, eleven-second teaser features gripping visuals, fast-paced action, and a darker, more intense version of Khan than audiences have ever seen before. Sporting silver hair, sharp expressions, and a brooding aura, the actor embodies a ruthless and enigmatic persona.

In one of the standout moments, SRK delivers a chilling dialogue that instantly caught the audience's attention, where he says, "Kitne khoon kiye, yaad nahi. Achhe log the yaa bure, kabhi pucha nahi. Bas unki aankhon mein ehsaas dekha ki ye unki aakhri saas hain. Aur mein uski wajah." The video also features a subtle detail, where Khan can be seen holding a "King of Hearts card," which also seems to be a nod to his long-standing title as the "King of Hearts" both on and off screen. The teaser ends with the actor saying, "dar nahi deshath hu."

The teaser, shared across social media platforms, sparked an immediate and enthusiastic response from fans. The comment sections were flooded with admiration and excitement. One fan wrote, "My lord... he is back and how!" while another exclaimed, "Box office gonna blasttttt!". Fans were also seen relief over the 2026 release date after rumours of delays. "What? It's coming in 2026? Way to shut down those 2027 delay rumours!"

As per the makers, the film is also being described as Siddharth Anand's "biggest mass action film yet", promising larger-than-life stunts, scale, and storytelling.

With Shah Rukh Khan in a never-seen-before avatar and Siddharth Anand's signature high-octane style, King is set to redefine the genre. The film is scheduled to release in 2026. (ANI)

