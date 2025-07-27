Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Vijay Deverakonda, who is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film, 'Kingdom', shared the trailer on his social media handle.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared the action-packed trailer of his upcoming film with the caption, "#KingdomTrailer -We built #Kingdom with fire in our hearts. A @gowtamnaidu action drama With An @anirudhofficial Score. Today, I give you the trailer. Let it hit you like it hit me. Love,Vijay."



Fans took no time to react to the post with fire and heart emojis."Mind-blowing visuals.. it looks promising," reads one comment.

Another social media user praised the actor, saying, "Devarvkonda always hit different"

The other wrote, "Sure shot hit"

The trailer introduces Vijay Deverakonda as Surya, a spy caught in the middle of a risky undercover mission. He was asked to enter a dangerous world of enemies, leaving behind everything he loved.

However, things change as he discovers a hidden truth about the gang leader and joins forces with the group he was meant to destroy. The trailer is packed with intense action and raw emotion, featuring Vijay in both high-energy fight scenes and heartfelt moments.

The trailer also offers glimpses of Satyadev and Manish Chaudhary in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the film's background score.

The trailer of the Hindi version, Saamraajya, is out today.

Sharing the trailer of Saamraajya,, trade expert Taran Adarsh wrote, "VIJAY DEVERAKONDA'S NEXT PAN-INDIA FILM 'KINGDOM' - HINDI TITLE 'SAAMRAJYA' - *HINDI* TRAILER OUT NOW - 31 JULY 2025 RELEASE... Looks grand, makes an Impact... #VijayDeverakonda returns to the big screen with #Kingdom... The #Hindi version is titled #Saamrajya. #SaamrajyaTrailer [HINDI version] is now LIVE. The film features voiceovers by #JrNTR [#Telugu], #Suriya [#Tamil], and #RanbirKapoor [#Hindi]. Directed by #GowtamTinnanuri [#Jersey], the film is produced by #NagaVamsiS and #SaiSoujanya... Music by #Anirudh. The #Hindi release is presented by #AdityaBhatia and #AtulRajani [#AdwiseMovies]... The #Hindi dubbed version will be distributed across North India by #AAFilms. #SitharaEntertainments | #FortuneFourCinemas | #SrikaraStudios"

'Kingdom' is an action spy thriller directed and written by Gowtham Tinnanuri. It stars Vijay Deverakonda, Bhagyashri Borse, and Satyadev. The film is produced by S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Music is by Anirudh Ravichander.

Kingdom is set to hit theatres worldwide on July 31. (ANI)

