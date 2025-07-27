Mumbai, July 27: Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently met Indian Army’s Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and expressed his admiration for her courage and service. During their meeting, he presented her with a special gift—his fourth self-help book—as a gesture of respect and gratitude. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kher shared an image showing him presenting his book to Sofiya. In the photo, the duo is seen striking a pose together.

Operation Sindoor: I was extremely Happy and deeply Honoured to meet Col. #sofiyaqureshi recently and present her my fourth #SelfHelp book #DifferentButNoLess! She epitomises grace, valour, dignity and bravery of #IndianArmy. Thank you, Col. Qureshi, for your warmth and appreciation! Jai Hind! #Proud."(sic)

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi is a distinguished officer in the Indian Army's Corps of Signals, known for breaking barriers in the armed forces. She made history as the first woman to lead an Indian Army contingent in a multinational military exercise. Colonel Qureshi also gained national attention for heading the media briefing during "Operation Sindoor," the Army's response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Anupam Kher Meets Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

Meanwhile, speaking of Anupam Kher, his latest offering, “Tanvi the Great,” was recently declared tax-free in Delhi. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took to her X handle to announce the same and wrote, “I am pleased to share that the Delhi Government has declared the film 'Tanvi the Great' tax-free in the state. With an impactful narrative of inclusion, the film is an inspiring story of a young, ‘special’ girl-Tanvi, who is determined to achieve her dreams against all odds. Tanvi’s story is emotional and inspirational. We are committed to promote films that strengthen the spirit of Rashtra Seva, ignites patriotism, and awakens the conscience of the nation.” The film was also declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh by Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav after he attended a special screening in Bhopal on July 22.

