Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Veteran actor Kirron Kher celebrated her 70th birthday with her son Sikander Kher as they stepped out for a birthday lunch. She shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations and thanked her friends and fans for their wishes on social media.

The 70-year-old actor took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday and posted adorable selfies with Sikander. In the pictures, the mother-son can be seen having a good time with each other.

For the special day, Kirron opted a printed white outfit and paired them with sunglasses while Sikander wore a green shirt.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Out for lunch with my son @sikandarkher on my birthday. Thank you so much for all your good wishes and blessings. Love and warmth."

As soon as she shared the post, celebrities and fans extended heartfelt birthday greetings to her.

A fan wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful lady and outstanding actor."

Another fan commented, "Happy birthday to you, wonderful soul. Stay healthy and blessed."

Earlier, Sikander took to his Instagram space and shared a cute picture where Kirron sat on his lap. He captioned the post, "Happy birthday Maa."

Kirron's husband and actor Anupam Kher also shared a series of pictures with his wife and penned a heartfelt note. "Happy Birthday dearest #Kirron! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long, healthy & peaceful life!! May your life be full of laughter. You are God's special person! May you continue to serve the people of #Chandigarh for many years. May @sikandarkher get married soon.. Love & prayers always! @kirronkhermp #HappyBirthday #Laughter," he wrote with the post.

For the unversed, Kirron was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer in 2021. She recovered and was one of the judges on the reality show, 'India's Got Talent.' (ANI)

