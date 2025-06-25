New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Much has been written about Emergency, the darkest chapter from modern Indian politics, in literature and press. Indian cinema has also explored this period of turmoil through different movies.

Here's a look at films that presented the era over the years:

"Kissa Kursi Ka" (1978)

A biting satire directed by Amrit Nahata, a former Congress leader, "Kissa Kursi Ka" was intended to be released in the year 1975 but ultimately became a victim of censorship during the Emergency.

The film, which criticised authoritarian politics and state propaganda, featured characters that were veiled caricatures of Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi.

After it was screened in front of the censor board, the movie's negative was destroyed and its prints confiscated by then Information and Broadcasting minister VC Shukla, who was close to Sanjay Gandhi.

Post "Emergency", Nahata remade the movie with the original cast -- Shabana Azmi, Raj Babbar, Raj Kiran and Utpal Dutt -- but this version also faced censorship.

"Nasbandi" (1978)

The I S Johar-directed movie was a satirical take on the forced sterilization campaign that was carried out during the Emergency. The film featured duplicates of leading actors of the time -- Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Khanna.

Due to its controversial subject, the film was banned but was released in 1978 after the political environment changed.

"Piravi" (1989)

The Malayalam movie from acclaimed filmmaker Shaji M Karun was said to be inspired by the real-life Rajan case - a tragic episode from the Emergency period in the late 1970s. The young student, who was the son of a college professor, was tortured and killed in police custody in Kerala.

Piravi had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 1989, where it won the Camera d'Or - Special Mention. It also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film.

"Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi" (2005)

This film from filmmaker Sudhir Mishra was a powerful political drama set in the backdrop of Emergency. The film follows the intertwined lives of three protagonists, Siddharth (Kay Kay Menon), a student-turned-revolutionary; Geeta (Chitrangada Sen), a woman torn between love and activism; and Vikram (Shiney Ahuja), a fixer chasing power and success.

Through their personal and ideological struggles, the film captures the harsh realities of political repression.

"Indu Sarkar" (2017)

Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the movie is a fictional period drama set against the backdrop of the Emergency era. The film follows the journey of Indu, played by Kirti Kulhari, and her husband, a government employee who plans to use the Emergency to his advantage and move ahead in his career.

But Indu sets herself on a different path as she joins the resistance against state oppression. This movie was controversial for its portrayal of the Gandhi family.

"Emergency" (2025)

Directed and starring Kangana Ranaut, the movie featured the actor-politician in the role of the former Prime Minister. The film traces key events of the Emergency period such as suspension of civil liberties, censorship of press and protests from various quarters.

The film, which was delayed multiple times and also ran into trouble with the censor board, sparked controversy for its portrayal of many political characters.

