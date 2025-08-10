Los Angeles [US], August 10 (ANI): Kourtney Kardashian recently found herself at the received end of trolls for having her 21-month-old son Rocky Thirteen on a boat without a life vest.

On Friday, she posted a picture of her sitting on a boat with her son. In no time, netizens chimed in the comment section and called out Kourtney for not following safety precautions as the toddler was without life vest.

Also Read | 'Accusations Hurtful and Misleading': Aamir Khan and Family Issue Statement After Brother Faissal Khan Alleges Kin Destroyed His Physical, Mental and Financial Health.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNG-QVNyFad/?img_index=1

"Why wouldn't you have a life jacket on the baby and yourself? Boats capsize all the time...," a social media user wrote.

Also Read | 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' 2: Amar Upadhyay Calls Season 2 'Perfect Blend of Nostalgia and Modern Storytelling' As Smriti Irani's Reboot Show Receives Positive Audience Response.

"What no life vests? Isn't that against the law....??? " another one commented.

After she faced backlash for the safety hazard, Kardashian Barker shared a post on her Instagram Stories, speaking out about the controversy, as per PEOPLE.

"Update: bought a life vest that fits," the mom of four wrote over a screenshot of an infant life vest.

"Good looking out. Honestly didn't think about some of the dangers," Kardashian Barker continued. "Thank you for making me aware and hopefully this helps make other mommies aware of the dangers of certain types of boating without a life vest."

Kardashian Barker welcomed Rocky in November 2023 with husband Travis Barker. She is also a mom to three children with ex Scott Disick: sons Mason, 15, and Reign, 10, plus daughter Penelope, 13. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)