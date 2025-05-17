Cannes [France], May 17 (ANI): Actor Kristen Stewart's feature directorial debut, 'The Chronology of Water', premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday night, receiving a standing ovation for 6.5 minutes.

The film, adapted from Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir, tells the story of a woman's journey to turn trauma into art, according to Deadline.

Stewart has been working on this project for eight years, and it is clear that it is a passion project for her.

She co-wrote the screenplay with Andy Mingo, and the film stars Imogen Poots, Jim Belushi, and Thora Birch.

Stewart described the film as "about iteration". "Getting up and trying again. Repossessing your body, your desires, your ambitions and your dreams," Stewart said, according to Deadline.

Stewart also shared that the film is "about birth, death and rebirth, and we sort of followed that cycle. I think you can feel it in the result. At the time, it hurt a lot. The biggest wound of my 'creative' life so far. And by far my favourite scar."

Stewart is no stranger to Cannes, having starred in several films that premiered at the festival.

Her directorial debut has generated significant buzz, and fans mobbed her after the screening, making it difficult for her to leave the venue, as per Deadline.

'The Chronology of Water' is produced by Charles Gillibert, Yulia Zayceva, Max Pavlov, Svetlana Punte, Michael Pruss, Rebecca Feuer, Maggie McLean, Dylan Meyer, and Stewart.

As per Deadline, WME Independent is handling North American sales, while Les Films du Losange has international sales and French distribution. (ANI)

