Washington DC [US], May 8 (ANI): The much-loved kids' show Gabby's Dollhouse is coming to the big screen. DreamWorks Animation has released the first trailer for 'Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie,' which will hit theatres on September 26, 2025, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie stars Laila Lockhart Kraner as Gabby, who is known from the original series. This time, Gabby sets out on a fun but urgent road trip with her Grandma Gigi, played by singer Gloria Estefan. Their goal is to save Gabby's magical dollhouse after it is taken by a strange cat-loving woman named Vera.

Kristen Wiig plays Vera, the quirky and slightly villainous character. In the trailer, Vera is seen saying, "This dollhouse will complete my cat collections," before making off with it. Gabby, with her magical cat ears, sets off on a mission to get it back--with help from her grandma.

It's directed by Ryan Crego and written by Crego, Melanie Wilson LaBracio, and Adam Wilson. The film includes the familiar Gabby Cats and other fun animated characters that fans already love.

The movie is produced by Steven Schweickart and executive produced by Jennifer Twomey and Traci Paige Johnson, who also created the Netflix series. Gabby's Dollhouse has become popular with young viewers for its mix of imagination, adventure, and friendship. (ANI)

