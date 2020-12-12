New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Amid the self-isolation period, Kriti Sanon penned a scribble to channel her inspirational thoughts on Saturday.

Kriti, who has tested positive for COVID-19, is currently at home recuperating. To channel her inner poetic skills, she hopped on to social media to shared a glamorous photo of her with a scribble on discovering herself.

Also Read | House of the Dragon: Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke Cast in Game of Thrones Prequel.

The capture features the 30-year-old star effortlessly posing for the camera while sporting a backless top with subtle makeup and open hair.

With the post, the actor noted, "I wanna open every knot Of who I ''should' be, So I can elongate the rope, Fly up higher, And discover who I 'could' be. --Kriti #SanonScribbles #PoetryWithKriti," with butterfly emoticons.

Also Read | Thalaivar Rajinikanth Thanks Everyone For Birthday Wishes In A Heartfelt Post.

Celebrity followers including more than eight lakh fans liked the 'Raabta' star's post. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez and Hrithik Roshan also appreciated the star in the comments section.

Superstar Hrithik wrote, "Wah," (wow) with 100 sign emoticon; whereas, Jacqueline left red heart emoticons for the star.

Kriti recently confirmed that she tested positive for Covid-19 and on the work front, she is gearing up for the release of her next Hindi-language drama film Mimi, which also features Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)