Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): A lot has changed in the seven years since Kriti Sanon made her debut on the big screen with 'Heropanti'. A string of blockbusters and her fan following, what remains unchanged is trying her fashion sense with different silhouettes and vibrant colours.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti treated her fans with a series of pictures from 'Bachchan Pandey' promotions.

In the first picture, Kriti donned a full-sleeved orange mini dress that comes with a round neckline and shimmery embellished sequins. She wore minimal accessories including gold rings and textured gold hoop earrings. The perfectly done minimal makeup look further added to her beauty. As for the hair, she kept a parted sleek ponytail.

She captioned the post, "Orange is the new black? Don't know about that, but I'm surely craving orange candy now!"

In the second picture, she sported a micro-pleated sunshine yellow jumpsuit featuring a plunging V halter neckline. She left her centre-parted hair open and accessorised up with golden earrings and rings. For makeup, she kept it minimal yet glamorous with some blush, perfect contouring and smokey eye.

"When you can't find Sunshine, Be the Sunshine," she wrote with the post.

The 'Mimi' actor is presently looking forward to the release of 'Bachchan Pandey' where she stars alongside Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Jacqueline Fernandez among others. The film releases on March 18.

Apart from this, Kriti also has the Pan-India film, 'Adipurush', action-flick, 'Ganapath' and the horror-comedy, 'Bhediya' in her pipeline. (ANI)

