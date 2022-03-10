Streaming giant Netflix has released a full trailer for the upcoming second season of the romantic drama series 'Bridgerton'. The trailer focuses on the love triangle between Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and sisters Edwina (Charithra Chandran) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). Anthony begins to court Edwina after she arrives from India, spurring a protectiveness in Kate that ends up bringing herself and Anthony closer together, reports variety.com. Bridgerton Season 2 Trailer: Netflix’s Popular Romantic Series Teases Sizzling New Love Triangle With an Indian Touch (Watch Video).

"What happens when duty is in conflict with the heart's true desire?" Julie Andrews' gossip-chronicling narrator Lady Whistledown questions in the teaser. "Then there is potential for a considerable scandal indeed." Beyond the romantic trio, the new footage also features teases of a Pall Mall game, horse racing and the expected "Bridgerton" sprinkles of nudity.

The series also stars Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Shelley Conn, Nicola Coughlan, Phoebe Dynevor, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Claudia Jessie, Calam Lynch, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Will Tilston, Polly Walker and Rupert Young. Bridgerton Season 2: Netflix Teases Fans With New Photos of ‘The Sharma Family’ From Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley’s Period Drama Series!