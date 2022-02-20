Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): Superstar Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon have bagged Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards for 'Best Actor' in the prestigious award ceremony held on Sunday.

The star-studded night honoured the talented artists for their outstanding contribution to Indian cinema.

Ranveer and Kriti bagged the 'Best Actor' award for their acclaimed performances in notable movies '83' and 'Mimi'.

The official Instagram account of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival announced the news.

For the 'Mimi' star, they wrote, "Congratulations to @kritisanon for winning the award for Best Actress - Mimi at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards2022. Your hard work and perseverance have paid off. Team DPIFF wishes you good luck in your future endeavors."

Kriti Sanon played the lead role in the comedy-drama 'Mimi' that was released digitally on July 26. This Hindi remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National award-winning, Marathi film, 'Mala Aai Vhhaychy!' (2011), has been directed by Laxman Utekar and also features Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Sai Tamhankar, and Supriya Pathak.

The film narrates a quirky tale of a feisty and carefree girl (Kriti) who becomes a surrogate mom to make money. Laxman Utekar has also written the movie's story and screenplay along with Rohan Shankar, who has penned the dialogues as well.

Meanwhile, for Ranveer Singh, the official Instagram account of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival wrote, "Congratulations to @ranveersingh for winning the award for Best Actor - 83 at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards2022. Your hard work and perseverance have paid off. Team DPIFF wishes you good luck in your future endeavors."

Ranveer won the best actor award for '83', a sports drama film directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Reliance Entertainment, and 83 Film Ltd. Based on the India national cricket team led by Kapil Dev, which won the 1983 Cricket World Cup, the film's story and dialogues were co-written by Kabir Khan, along with Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, Vasan Bala, and Sumit Arora.

It stars Ranveer as Kapil Dev and Padukone as Romi Bhatia, Dev's wife, featuring an ensemble cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, and R Badree. (ANI)

