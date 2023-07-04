Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): Actor Kriti Sanon is starting her own production company named "Blue Butterfly Films".

On Tuesday, Kriti took to Instagram and shared the update.

"And Its time to shift the gear. I've been in this magical industry living my dreams for 9 years. I've taken baby steps, learnt, evolved & grown into the actor I am today! I absolutely lovvvee every bit and aspect of film-making. And now, its time to do more, to be more, to learn more, to tell more stories that touch my heart and hopefully yours too. Here's to constantly evolving and finding the most beautiful version of yourself," she wrote.

"Beyond excited to finallyyyy start BLUE BUTTERFLY FILMS with a full heart and big dreams," Kriti added.

She also shared the company's logo.

As soon as Kriti dropped the news, fans and members of the film industry chimed in the comment section and congratulated the 'Heropanti' star.

"Congratulations kriti," actor Varun Dhawan commented.

"Allll grown up my kritsuuuu!!! We start a new journey together loveee u," a social media user commented.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Kriti will next be seen in Vikas Bahl's 'Ganpath -Part 1', 'The Crew' starring next to Kareena Kapoor, Tabu. She also has an untitled project with Shahid Kapoor in the line. (ANI)

