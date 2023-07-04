Kriti Sanon has decided to open her own production house and named it Blue Butterfly Films. The actress shared a post on social media along with the logo of the house and wrote "I’ve been in this magical industry living my dreams for 9years. I’ve taken baby steps, learnt, evolved & grown into the actor I am today! And now, its time to do more, to be more, to learn more, to tell more stories that touch my heart and hopefully yours too." Kriti Sanon's Goofy Video With Varun Dhawan Will Make You Laugh Out Loud.

Check Out the Logo of BBF:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

