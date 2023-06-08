Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI): Ace Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu shared his experience of joining the show 'Anupamaa' for a special episode.

The popular singer, who had given several hits including 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' from 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Ladki Badi Anjani Hai' from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' or 'Kurukshetra''s 'Aap Ka Aana Dil Dhadkana', has performed songs in Bengali, Marathi, Nepali, Assamese, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Punjabi, Odia, Chhattisgarhi, Urdu, Pali, and English, as well as Bengali.

Between 1991 and 1995, he set a record by winning the Best Male Playback Singer Filmfare Award five times in a row.

Kumar Sanu sang his iconic songs like 'Dheere Dheere Se', 'Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahi', 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen', and 'Tere Ishq Mein Nachenge' on Rupali Ganguly-starrer show.

He said, "It was a great experience to be a part of 'Anupamaa'. The concept is something different and I am enjoying every moment. It was an amazing experience shooting along with Rupali Ganguly and Neha Solanki. It feels overwhelming for the love and appreciation that I have received for Dheere Dheere Se which has been recreated in the show." (ANI)

