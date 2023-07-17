Leh (Ladakh) [India], July 17 (ANI): Ladakh International Music Festival is all set to return with its new edition. And guess what? This time the gala has some exciting stuff in store for all the fashion lovers out there.

During the festival, the organisers will come up with a unique fashion show that will be held at the world's highest motorable road, Umling La, at 19,022 ft, called the Ladakh International Fashion Runway, together called Ladakh Art and Entertainment Alliance.

Scheduled to happen between August 23 and September 3, the unique pageant will feature women leaders from G20 countries and guest countries. From different parts of the globe, Miss Universes, Worlds and Earths will shine a light on empowerment through the ideals of peace and friendship.

Vanshika Parmar, Miss Earth, India, Giulia Ragazzini, Miss Earth, Italy, Lindsey Coffey, Miss Earth, USA, Yuumi Kato, Miss Universe, Japan, Luissa Burton, Miss Earth, United Kingdom, Annabella Fleck, Miss Earth, Germany, Rafah Nanjeba Torsa, Miss World, Bangladesh among others are expected to walk the runway.

Sharing more details about the event, Tashi Gyalson, Chairman of LAHDC ( Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council) said in a statement, "As unique the initiative is, it is important to associate local values with worldly decisions. That is what we intend to do with Ladakh Arts and Entertainment Alliance. This Magnus opus will not only promote Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam but also bring a strong message to the world to face love, peace and harmony. What an honour and a matter of immense pride for us to host this spectacular event in Ladakh."

Each of the models participating would bring half a kilo of sand, each from their respective country and post the event, they would mix the sand with concrete and put it into the readymade creative mould of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam at the highest altitude road in the world echoing the G20 spirit.

“Our collaboration with the Indian Army and the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) has always been at the heart of this festival, enhancing its scale and impact each year,” said Sushil Chaudhary, co-founder of LAEA and founder of LIMF.

“This year, we are excited to incorporate the new Ladakh Fashion Runway, making the event even more expansive and memorable.”

Pankaj Gupta, Director and Co-founder of LAEA, the brain behind this one-of-a-kind fashion show shared, "It is time for India to stand up for what it truly believes in. Miss Worlds, Universes and Earths across the globe will participate in this Runway to celebrate and immortalize the Presidency of the G20 summit." He admitted that the event is their official attempt at finding a new spot in the Guinness World Book of Records.

With this festival, one can definitely expect a beautiful blend of music, art, and fashion in the heart of the Himalayas. (ANI)

