Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin walked the ramp as the showstopper for Max Presents Sicilian Summer & Amalfi Escape on Day 5 of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI.

Dressed in a stunning white printed frock-style dress, Kalki grabbed attention with her elegant look.

As a mother to daughter, Sappho, with her partner Guy Hershberg, the actress humorously spoke about the everyday struggles of parenting, especially when it comes to choosing outfits. Talking about the challenges, Kalki said that dressing comfortably while carrying a toddler is not easy.

"Challenges of parenting--what to wear when you are carrying a toddler. Because you know that you carry a toddler, and you don't want anything to go on your dress, so you need a flexible dress... You need something comfortable. It's hard to dress properly when you have a kid," Kalki told ANI.

Speaking about her outfit for the show, Kalki shared that it was inspired by Italy and its vibrant culture. "This outfit represents Italy, and you can see a lot of references to Italy. It's really about escape and travel and the sort of summery, light feeling that you have when you go on holiday," she said.

On the work front, Kalki recently made her Tamil film debut with Nesippaya, where she played the role of a lawyer. The film was directed by Vishnuvardhan, with music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. It hit theatres on January 14 this year. (ANI)

