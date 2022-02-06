Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday condoled the demise of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, and said her music transcended the barriers of region and language and had the "ability to invoke the God within". Mangeshkar (92) died on Sunday at a hospital here, according to her sister Usha Mangeshkar. Lata Mangeshkar Dies at 92: Legendary Singer Succumbs to ‘Post-COVID-19 Multi-Organ Failure’ at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

"Death in inevitable. Even then everybody was praying that this news never comes," Koshyari said in a condolence message. The demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar is a sad news for every household in the country and beyond the shores of India, he said. "Lata Mangeshkar's music transcended the borders of region, language and time. It had the ability to invoke the Almighty God within," the governor said. Lata Mangeshkar Dies at 92: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Legendary Singer’s Demise, Says ‘She Leaves A Void in Our Nation That Cannot Be Filled’.

He said Lata Mangeshkar's devotional songs had the ability to awaken Gods in the morning, while her love songs had the power to bring cheers to youths. The patriotic songs sung by her had the power to infuse the spirit of nationalism, while the lullaby sung by her had the magic to put toddlers to sleep peacefully. Lata ji simplified Indian music and brought it close to the masses. Her divine voice gave a new energy, hope and positivity to the working classes, farmers and ordinary people, Koshyari said.

Bhagat Singh Koshyari Mourn the Loss of Lata Mangeshkar

महान पार्श्व गायिका भारत रत्न लता मंगेशकर जी का निधन देश के हर घर और भारत के तटों से परे एक दुखद खबर है। लता जी का संगीत क्षेत्र, भाषा और समय की सीमाओं को पार कर गया। इसमें सर्वशक्तिमान ईश्वर का आह्वान करने की क्षमता थी। (१/२) — Bhagat Singh Koshyari (@BSKoshyari) February 6, 2022

Maharashtra Governor's Words of Wisdom

मैं श्रीमती आशा भोसले, उषा मंगेशकर, मीना खादीकर, पंडित हृदयनाथ मंगेशकर और मंगेशकर परिवार के अन्य सदस्यों के प्रति अपनी गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं। मैं भारत और दुनिया भर से लता दीदी के करोड़ों प्रशंसकों के प्रति भी अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं। (३/३) #लता_मंगेशकर — Bhagat Singh Koshyari (@BSKoshyari) February 6, 2022

For eight decades, Lata ji remained the voice of the Indian film industry. She was a pivot in the golden era of the Indian music, he said. "Maharashtra is justly proud that Lata ji belonged to the state. It is our good fortune that we are living in the same era in which Lata ji breathed and sung," the governor said. Her death has caused a great void in the world of music. However, her music will live on for ages to come, he said. "On behalf of the people of Maharashtra, I offer my homage to legendary Lata Didi and convey my deepest condolences to her family and fans all over the globe," the governor added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)