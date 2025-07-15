Washington DC [US], July 15 (ANI): The late actor Michael Madsen delivered one of his final performances in 'Concessions', a comedy drama about the closing night of a movie theatre, reported Variety. The director, 'Mas Bouzidi' calls the film a tribute to Madsen.

As per an unreleased clip of the movie, obtained by Variety, showcases Madsen as Rex Fuel, a former stuntman attempting to charm his way into a free ticket to see his old movie and relive his glory days at the Royal Alamo Cinema.

"Working with Michael Madsen was one of the greatest privileges of making 'Concessions,'" said Bouzidi, director of the upcoming comedy drama 'Concession'.

"He was the last of his kind, owning the camera and commanding the audience with nothing but a squint and a sly grin. I still remember the joy I'd get from watching him through the eyepiece. The way he walked across the frame to toss a bag of popcorn in the trash was more interesting than what 99% of other actors would have ever come up with," added Bouzidi as quoted by Variety.

According to the outlet, the film marks the feature directorial debut of 23-year-old Bouzidi, who filmed and edited the entire movie at age 22.

Drawing from his seven years working in New York theaters, Bouzidi crafted an ensemble piece about employees, outcasts, and oddballs crossing paths during the cinema's final night.

'Concessions' was shot on 16mm film and will be presented on a 35mm print at Edinburgh. The cast includes Steven Ogg, Josh Hamilton, Lana Rockwell, Ivory Aquino, Rob Riordan, and Jonathan Lorenzo Price.

Actor Michael Madsen, who is known for his roles in Quentin Tarantino films including 'Kill Bill: Vol. 1 & 2' and 'Reservoir Dogs', passed away on July 3 at the age of 67, reported Variety.

As per the outlet, Madsen was found unresponsive in his Malibu home, according to his representative, who said the cause appeared to be a cardiac arrest. (ANI)

