Washington [US], December 28 (ANI): A new action-packed trailer for 'The Batman' has dropped on Monday, featuring more of Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman.

The latest, two-and-a-half-minute trailer for the Matt Reeves-directed film begins with Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne being approached to do more for Gotham City.

Also Read | Jersey Promotions: Mrunal Thakur is All About Being Chic and Glamorous in Her Green Corset Dress.

"Your family has a history of philanthropy, but as far as I can tell, you're not doing anything," he's told over clips of Batman in action.

While continuing to grapple with the Riddler and his question-mark-filled messages, Pattinson's Batman interacts with both Catwoman and Kravitz's alter ego, Selina Kyle.

Also Read | Naseeruddin Shah: I Get More Interesting Offers of Roles on OTT Platforms Rather Than in Films.

He's shown speaking to Selina as cats gather around his feet. "I have a thing about strays," she tells him.

Later, as Batman and Catwoman appear to be fighting, she intones: "The bat and the cat -- it's got a nice ring."

He later tells her, "Selina, don't throw your life away."

She replies, "Don't worry, honey, I got nine of 'em."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, 'The Batman', set to hit theatres on March 4, also stars Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Peter Sarsgaard as a Gotham City D.A. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)