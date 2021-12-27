Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who is gearing up for his upcoming web series titled 'Kaun Banega Shikharwati', says he gets more interesting offers of roles on OTT platforms rather than in films. Naseer said, "I am being offered much more interesting work on OTT than in the movies, but since things opened up I have done cameos in several films made by friends. Kaun Banegi Shikharwati: Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan’s Series To Premiere On ZEE5 In January 2022! (Watch Teaser Video).

In any case these days it's either the Rs 5,000 crore monsters or the very tiny films being made in Mumbai and I don't fit into the former but have done several of the latter which are probably destined to have a very limited audience if they ever see the light of day (the story of my life!)." The upcoming web series is a comedy-drama which revolves around a dysfunctional royal family. The show also features Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Anya Singh Raghubir Yadav, Cyrus Sahukar, and Varun Thakur, among others. Naseeruddin Shah Birthday: Five Villainous Roles Of The Actor That Are Pure Evil.

Asked about the reason behind taking up this project and Naseer said, "I said 'yes' to KBS because I've been itching to do comedy and this fell into my lap! What's probably unique about it is that the characters are all eccentric in various degrees and with the majority of the content on OTT being expletive-filled blood-soaked revenge dramas or steamy love stories there might be space for a little light-heartedness as well. Why the audience sees it is up to them, in any case people decide what they want to see when a project is announced, at least I do." 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' is releasing on ZEE5 on January 7.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2021 11:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).