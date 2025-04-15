Los Angeles [US], April 15 (ANI): Actor Laura Linney will be seen in the comedy series 'American Classic'.

As per Variety, audience will see Linney in the series alongside previously announced cast members Kevin Kline and Joe Tenney.

The project is likely to go on floors in New Jersey this summer.

The official description states that the show "centers on Broadway star and notorious narcissist Richard Bean (Kline), who suffers a spectacular public meltdown and returns to his hometown and the family-run theater where he first became aware of his own brilliance."

"When he arrives, he is shocked to discover that his father, the former artistic director, has lost a step and that the once-respected theater, now run by his brother Jon (Tenney) and his wife (Linney) has become, by necessity, a low-rent dinner theater serving roast beef and murder mysteries," the description continues. "He decides to save the town, the theater, and the world by presenting a great American classic on the dinner theater stage, directed by and starring, of course, Richard Bean," read the description.

Linney's character is named Kristen Forrest Bean, "who grew up acting in the Millersburg Festival Theater founded and run by the Bean family," per the character description. "Kristen fell in love with Richard Bean at age 19 and ran off with him to try to make it in NY. Once there, Richard's egotism served him better than Kristen's quiet intensity and it was his career that took off. Kristen became increasingly frustrated and finally packed up and went home to Millersburg - Where she eventually married Richard's younger brother, Jon, and had their daughter Miranda. As the recently appointed Mayor of Millersburg, Kristen directs her passion as well as her strong practical side toward helping to keep the family theatre alive." (ANI)

