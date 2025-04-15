Maranamass Movie Review: Sivaprasad’s Maranamass is a black comedy about a few individuals caught in a bizarre situation after an unexpected turn of events. Actor Siju Sunny (Romancham, Vaazha) has written the story and co-written the screenplay while also playing one of the main characters, with Tovino Thomas serving as one of the producers. Not to mention, Thomas pops up for a cameo in the most hilariously unexpected place. The film is led by Basil Joseph, who is in peak form as an actor, fresh off his career-best performance in PonMan. Thankfully, Maranamass keeps his momentum going, turning out to be a fun entertainer once the plot gains steam. Vishu 2025 Box Office: Mammootty’s ‘Bazooka’, Naslen’s ‘Alappuzha Gymkhana’ or Basil Joseph’s ‘Maranamass’ – Which Malayalam Movie Had Best Opening Day Collection? Find Out!

The story revolves around a group of people brought together for a night ride, forced to navigate a sticky situation. Our protagonist is Luke (Basil Joseph), the town prankster and self-proclaimed ‘sigma male’ whose antics - from attempting to sell the local police station on OLX to stirring communal tensions in his village - have pushed his fellow residents to the brink. So much so, they want to ship him off to Czechoslovakia.

Luke is in love with Jessy (Anishma Anilkumar), who’s ready to break up with him over his shenanigans. On her 22nd birthday, she receives pepper spray from her grandmother and is eager to test it on someone. Then there’s the crew of a private bus: driver Jikku (Suresh Krishna), whose marriage is just days away and who’s overjoyed at finding love later in life; and conductor Aruvi (Siju Sunny), still searching for his long-lost father.

Watch the Trailer of 'Maranamass':

Filling out the ensemble is Keshava Kurup (Puliyanam Poulose), a lecherous old man dumped in a care home by his exasperated son. And, of course, there’s SK (Rajesh Madhavan), a serial killer targeting elderly men - brutally murdering them before shoving bananas into their mouths, earning him the media moniker ‘Banana Killer’. How these wildly different people end up on a single bus trip one night forms the crux of the plot.

'Maranamass' Movie Review - Screenplay Brings in the Laughs

Interestingly, Basil Joseph’s last proper comedy as a lead - Jeethu Joseph’s Nunakkuzhi - was also largely set across one night, much like Maranamass, and similarly revolved around characters hiding their crimes. And like Nunakkuzhi, there’s plenty to enjoy here: well-executed gags, clever use of black humour, and a roster of delightfully unhinged characters.

A Still From Maranamass

Maranamass takes its time to get rolling, with the initial stretches mostly serving to establish the characters and their dilemmas. Still, there are a few genuinely funny sequences early on - like Luke’s introduction and his subsequent police station visit, where his exploits are recounted, or Jikku’s mic-wielding threat to the town about sabotaging his wedding. SK’s antics - whether exposing the violence in Tom & Jerry for preschoolers or ordering bananas via app after picking his next target - are equally entertaining. ‘Alappuzha Gymkhana’ Movie Review: Naslen’s Sports-Comedy Floats Like a Butterfly and Punches With Humour and Charm.

A Still From Maranamass

The film truly hits its stride when the incriminating incident occurs on the bus (with all main characters present, minus one latecomer). Without spoiling the twist, the scenario opens up wild possibilities, and the film milks them for all they’re worth, delivering hilarious exchanges that play perfectly with the characters’ eccentricities.

The cemetery sequence is a standout, especially with a couple (Joemon Jyothir and Pooja Mohanraj) attempting a horror-themed ‘Save the Date’ shoot getting dragged into the chaos. Maranamass maintains this strong momentum until the interval, where it throws in another curveball.

'Maranamass' Movie Review - Tonal Imbalances in the Second Half

The second half, while packed with more laughs and twists, isn’t as tonally consistent. Aruvi’s emotional subplot feels at odds with the film’s otherwise humorous tone - especially since the outcome feels predictable. Had it been treated with the same quirky flair as the other threads, it might have landed better.

A Still From Maranamass

The comedy, too, wavers between situational, absurdist, and madcap Priyadarshan-esque humour (complete with previously seen characters rejoining the fray), culminating in an ‘action’-packed finale at a dumping ground. While the chaos doesn’t quite match the hilarity of the bus-bound shenanigans, there are still plenty of laugh-out-loud moments and sharp one-liners to keep things engaging. The sharp editing (Chaman Chakko) keeps the pacing snappy. ‘Bazooka’ Movie Review: All Flash, No Bang in This Messily Edited Mammootty Thriller!

A Still From Maranamass

I also liked how Maranamass treated the two 'love' tracks in the film. For all his boasts of being a 'sigma male,' Luke brings a sense of tenderness when needed towards Jessie - like the scene at the graveyard where he justifies her actions and, later, his 'sacrifice' for her are the highlights. There's also a scene where they accidentally mirror each other's actions to signify how they are so matched for each other. Jikku's romantic phone interactions with his fiance (who remains unseen) are hilarious and also surprisingly warm.

A Still From Maranamass

However, the subplot involving DYSP Ajay Ramachandran (Babu Antony) and his missing dog Pakru feels tacked onto the chaos, never quite realising its potential.

'Maranamass' Movie Review - Main Cast Peak Energy

The performances elevate Maranamass considerably. An in-form Basil Joseph delivers laughs from his very first scene, his bleached hairstyle and eccentric wardrobe perfectly complementing his character's quirks. He particularly shines in the accidental weed-smoking sequence, though he proves equally compelling in the film's more emotional moments. Anishma Anilkumar emerges as a delightful surprise - while her role in I am Kathalan suffered from poor characterisation, here she skilfully balances Jessie's opportunistic streak with genuine pathos, making her character's dilemmas thoroughly relatable.

A Still From Maranamass

Siju Sunny turns in a decent performance, though his character arc feels oddly handled - a curious misstep given his involvement as co-writer. Rajesh Madhavan nearly walks away with the film as the deranged serial killer, particularly in his increasingly desperate attempts to claim his macabre 'trophy'.

A Still From Maranamass

As I had expected, Suresh Krishna proves to be the film's scene-stealer, with his impeccable comic timing and hilarious reactions. He delivers the movie's standout line - a clever callback to his now-iconic dialogue from a previous film that's achieved meme status in reality.

'Maranamass' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Maranamass is an enjoyable black comedy with a few tonal stumbles but enough laughs and madcap energy to make the ride worthwhile. The cast is in excellent form and thrives on the chaotic energy of the writing and direction. Do not miss this fun bus ride!

Rating: 3.0

