Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 (ANI): Parizad Kolah Marshall, who became a household name with her hosting stint on 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge', was supposed to make her comeback to the small screen after a decade via an upcoming comedy show 'India's Laughter Champion'. However, her return to TV has been postponed due to a leg injury.

Confirming the same, Parizad, who also featured alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan in 'Main Prem Ki Deewan', said, "I was so excited to be back in showbiz and return to a genre that I absolutely love with 'India's Laughter Champion'. I, unfortunately, had a terrible fall and it will take me some time to return to Indian television and be back on my feet. However, I will hope to be back soon."

Also Read | Life Cut Short! From Sidhu Moose Wala to XXXTentacion, 5 Famous Rappers Who Were Shot Dead.

Reportedly, Rochelle Rao has been roped in to host the show for a while.

The comedy talent hunt show will see Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman coming together after many years as judges. It will be out on Sony Entertainment Television soon. (ANI)

Also Read | Mushy Pictures Of Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra, The Adorable Couple Of Telly World.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)