Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): Italian singer-songwriter Matteo Bocelli, the youngest son of iconic opera singer Andrea Bocelli, is all set to visit India this month.

Confirming his maiden visit, Matteo said: "I'm extremely excited about my trip to India. India for me is a beautiful country that represents culture, history and tradition in its finest form."

He added, "I will be visiting India for the first time in Mumbai for a special project and on my brief trip I'm looking forward to trying out some local cuisines, meeting like-minded people from the music and entertainment industry and touring around to see some iconic landmarks in and around Mumbai."

Reportedly, Matteo is coming to Mumbai for a special musical collaboration with singer duo Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar. (ANI)

