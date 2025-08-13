Washington DC [US], August 13 (ANI): Actor and film producer Leonardo DiCaprio and his friends were seen being held up by cops before entering a party in a video obtained by the Daily Mail, reported Page Six.

DiCaprio, wearing an all-black outfit with his signature baseball cap and a chain, looked at his phone as he waited for his turn to be searched.

Also Read | Rajinikanth's 50 Years in Films: Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal and Others Congratulate Thalaiva.

A woman in the background can be heard saying, "'They are searching me full-on right now." It's unknown if the woman speaking is DiCaprio's girlfriend, 27-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti, who was with him in Ibiza, as per the outlet.

"Every single person was patted down and ID'd," the source said, adding that there were many notable people at the party. The Spanish cops just didn't initially recognise DiCaprio, reported Page Six.

Also Read | 'War 2': From 'Ek Tha Tiger' to 'Pathaan', Ranking All YRF Spy Universe Films by Opening Day Collections and Predicting Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR Starrer's Box Office Debut.

"It's funny, they did a double-take and then he went in!" the source continued.

Travis Scott was denied entry into the exclusive party held at a private villa by Patron and Spanish actor and singer Aron Piper, the Daily Mail reported, but other celebs that made it in included Kendall Jenner and DiCaprio's best friend Tobey Maguire.

Earlier this month, DiCaprio and Ceretti were photographed going on Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's mega yacht on the Spanish island.

The couple also attended Bezos and Sanchez's wedding in Venice, Italy, in June, reported Page Six.

DiCaprio has been linked to the Italian-born model since the summer of 2023. But she's said that she doesn't like being known as the "Titanic" star's girlfriend, as per the outlet.

"As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become 'girlfriend of' -- or 'boyfriend of,' for that matter," she said in March. "And that can be extremely annoying."

"Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex," she continued. "So it's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you," reported Page Six. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)