New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): 'Let Her Go' hitmaker Passenger, aka Michael Rosenberg, is all set to make his India debut with a 3-city tour in November.

The multi-award-winning, multi-platinum-selling artist will perform at DLF CyberHub in Delhi-NCR on November 19th, followed by Phoenix Marketcity in Mumbai on November 21st and Phoenix Marketcity in Bengaluru on November 22nd, marking his first ever performances in India.

Excited about his India tour, Passenger said, "I can't tell you how excited I am to finally come to India to play some shows!! For so many years people have been requesting a passenger tour of India so it's lovely to finally be able to say that it's happening!! I've been to India as a tourist a few times and absolutely loved it so can't wait to come back in a few months - this time with my guitar!"

His concert will be produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.

Commenting on the tour, Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow said, "Passenger's music holds a rare emotional weight, one that is quiet, introspective and deeply resonant. For many fans in India, his songs have been the soundtrack to personal moments, quietly weaving their way into everyday life. Bringing him to India for the very first time across three cities is incredibly special for us at BookMyShow Live. We've always believed in curating experiences that are as meaningful as they are memorable, and this tour is exactly that: intimate, honest and led entirely by the music."

Passenger shot to global fame with 'Let Her Go', the breakout single from his 2012 album 'All The Little Lights'. 'Simple Song', 'Anywhere', 'Sword from the Stone' and 'Life's For The Living' are some of his memorable tracks. (ANI)

