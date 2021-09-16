Washington [US], September 16 (ANI): A new list of voice actors, who will be joining the cast of 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder', premiering in 2022, was recently unveiled by Disney Plus.

According to Variety, among the new stars added to the cast of the revival of 'The Proud Family' are Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr., Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson, Gabrielle Union, Debbie Allen and James Pickens Jr.

Other names further include Courtney B. Vance, Jane Lynch, Marsai Martin, Jaden Smith, Glynn Turman, Lamorne Morris, Brenda Song, Tina Knowles, Eva Longoria, Holly Robinson Peete, Al Roker, Bretman Rock, Gabby Douglas and Laurie Hernandez.

Additional recurring stars are Asante Blackk as Penny's boyfriend Kareem, Artist Dubose aka A Boogie wit da Hoodie as Maya's brother Francis "KG" Leibowitz-Jenkins, Raquel Lee Bolleau reprising her role as Nubia Gross and Marcus T. Paulk reprising his role as Penny's classmate Myron.

'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' will pick up the story of Penny Proud and her family and friends.

Many of the leading cast members from the original series will also return, including Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez, Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez, Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez.

Other previously announced recurring voices are Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, Billy Porter as Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins, Zachary Quinto as Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins, and EJ Johnson as Michael Collins.

Currently, in production at Disney Television Animation, the revival has been executive produced by Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar, who both led the original series.

Calvin Brown, Jr. serves as co-executive producer and story editor, Jan Hirota serves as producer and Eastwood Wong serves as art director, as per Variety. (ANI)

