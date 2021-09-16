Simonetta Lein, the mega-influencer behind the world’s #1 short-form TV show - “The Simonetta Lein Show,” promises an adrenaline rush packed with motivation to her audiences with the launch of the much-awaited season 4 of SLTV. The charismatic and vivacious TV host had topped even the most famous names in the entertainment business during the last season. With Paris Hilton’s “This is Paris” at #22, Howard Stern’s “Howard 100 and 101” at #32, and Katie Couric’s “Next Question with Katie Couric” at #64, Hollywood Digest ranked “The Simonetta Lein Show” as #16. No wonder Ceelo Green’s season finale on SLTV closed with an outstanding 18 M views.

A model, TV host, author, philanthropist, and influencer with more than 5.2 million followers on Instagram alone, Lein continues to stay in the spotlight as one of the most influential women in the world. While the production houses were shut down mid-way in 2020 due to the pandemic, Simonetta Lein took the lockdown in her stride and launched “The Simonetta Lein Show” on IGTV.

SLTV Season 4 launches with the first episode with Blac Chyna and features some of the most revered names in the entertainment and media business. Fans can get ready to witness some of the best interviews ever in season 4 after witnessing some of the biggest celebrities in the world in the last season, including Buddy Valastro The Cake Boss, Steve-O, Grant Cardone, Ceelo Green, Afroman, Haylie Duff, Julian Marley, Bob Saget, Tommy Chong, Danny Trejo, and many other influential personalities…

The Simonetta Lein Show separates itself from other celebrity interview shows by “asking the questions that really matter.” The show is built around the foundations of Simonetta Lein’s entire career, a woman who has worked hard for social change and striving for a true human connection, which is extremely prevalent in the charity she established called The Wishwall Foundation.

The show really connects her audience to the celebrities that they look up to in their intimate settings. The show has garnered critical acclaim for being unscripted and bringing across the most authentic personas of the celebrities.