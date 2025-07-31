Washington DC [US], July 31 (ANI): The 'Cinderella' actress Lily James is set to star opposite actor Chris Hemsworth for a new submarine action film 'Subversion' by Amazon MGM Studios, reported Deadline.

According to the outlet, the film follows a once-promising naval commander (Hemsworth) who is blackmailed by a cartel-like organisation into piloting a dangerous submarine carrying illegal cargo across international waters.

Thrust into a high-stakes game of cat and mouse, with a Coast Guard officer (James) in hot pursuit, Hemsworth must outmanoeuvre blockades and navigate perilous threats both inside and outside the submarine, reported Deadline.

The film will be directed by Patrick Vollrath, while the script is penned by Andrew Ferguson. The movie will be produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventure.

Best known for her transformative role of Pamela Anderson in Hulu's 'Pam & Tommy' for which she received Emmy, Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations for lead Actress, James will next be seen taking on another real-life story in 'Swiped', inspired by Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, reported Deadline.

Herd also produces the movie through her company, Parodos Pictures. The 20th/Hulu title is set to premiere at this year's Toronto Film Festival.

Lily James will also be seen starring opposite Riz Ahmed in David Mackenzie's critically acclaimed thriller 'Relay', which premieres at Tribeca and hits U.S. theatres via Bleecker Street on August 22, reported Variety.

Currently in production on Harmonia, a psychological drama directed by Guy Nattiv, her upcoming slate also includes 'Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo' for director Takashi Miike and Neon, as well as the upcoming 'Cliffhanger' reboot, which she also produced.

As for Chris Hemsworth, the actor will be seen in the Nat Geo series 'Limitless: Live Better Now'.

This three-part series will stream on Disney+ and Hulu from August 15, and later air on National Geographic on August 25.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series follows Hemsworth as he continues his journey to understand how to live a longer, healthier life. T

This time, the actor takes on even more intense challenges around the world to test the limits of his body and mind. (ANI)

