Washington [US], April 17 (ANI): Actress Lindsay Lohan is all set to headline and executive produce 'Count My Lies', a drama in development at Hulu.

The project, based on the recently published novel by Sophie Stava, comes from former 'This Is Us' executive producers/co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, reported Deadline.

Lohan is expected to play Violet. She executive produces alongside Aptaker, Berger and, Scott Morgan of The Walk-Up Company. Stava is a producer. 20th Television, part of Disney TV Studios, is the studio, as per the outlet.

Lohan has been working in film since the late '90s, most notably in roles throughout her childhood and teen years in movies like The Parent Trap (1998), which marked her big-screen debut, as well as Freaky Friday (2003), Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004), Mean Girls (2004), Herbie: Fully Loaded (2005) and Just My Luck (2006).

She recently returned to the Walt Disney Studios for the upcoming Freakier Friday sequel, in theatres on August 8. Lohan, who starred in the Netflix 2025 holiday movie Our Little Secret, is repped by IAG, attorney Dave Feldman and Vision PR, reported Deadline.

'Count My Lies' is Stava's debut novel.

Aptaker and Berger served as executive producers and co-showrunners alongside creator Dan Fogelman on 20th Television's hit NBC drama series 'This is Us'. They also developed and executive produced 'How I Met Your Father', and were creators and executive producers of Love, Victor, reported Deadline. (ANI)

